Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $9.52 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,103,000 after acquiring an additional 215,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,090,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,165,000 after buying an additional 60,234 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 973,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,295,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 754,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,845,000 after buying an additional 84,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,678,000 after buying an additional 20,050 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.14. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,789. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $137.81 and a twelve month high of $176.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.70.

