Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth $2,047,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 5.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 7.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,097 shares of company stock worth $22,971,967 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.62. The stock had a trading volume of 107,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,188,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.06. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.85.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

