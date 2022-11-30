Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.52.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.25. 334,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,522,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $454.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

