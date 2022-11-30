Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Acquires 10,776 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,737,000 after purchasing an additional 158,106 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.0% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the period.

VTEB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.72. The stock had a trading volume of 66,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,803,948. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.51. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $55.07.

