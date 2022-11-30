PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 66,666 Shares of Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR)

PEAK6 Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,666 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.94% of Colombier Acquisition worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLBR. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Colombier Acquisition by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in Colombier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Colombier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Colombier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,835,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colombier Acquisition alerts:

Colombier Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CLBR opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. Colombier Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

Colombier Acquisition Company Profile

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colombier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colombier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.