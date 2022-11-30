Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,415 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.07% of Paychex worth $26,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 113,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 56,850 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paychex Trading Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $120.15 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

