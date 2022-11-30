PAX Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,400 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

COMT stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,371. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

