PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 8,459 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,459 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 5.9% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $23,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,501.2% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.11. The company had a trading volume of 28,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,610. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.05. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $53.33.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

