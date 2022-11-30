PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 8,459 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,459 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 5.9% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $23,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,501.2% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.11. The company had a trading volume of 28,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,610. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.05. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $53.33.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.