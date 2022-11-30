PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 1,491 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,349,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,217,000 after buying an additional 92,314 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 4.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 118.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 21,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 9.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

Incyte Price Performance

Incyte Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $78.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,357. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $63.40 and a 52-week high of $84.86.

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.