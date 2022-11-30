PAX Financial Group LLC Has $4.72 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,617 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 1.2% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,364.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.38. 134,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,727,609. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.76. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $106.78.

