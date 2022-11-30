PAX Financial Group LLC Has $2.74 Million Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,999 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,481,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $157,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 212,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 29,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.45. 48,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.41. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

