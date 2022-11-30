PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 995 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NDAQ traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,109. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day moving average is $57.42. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,190. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.79.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

