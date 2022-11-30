PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,957 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IEI traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $114.93. 38,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,156. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $129.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.26.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

