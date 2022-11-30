PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 11,545 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 140.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,545 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.46. 1,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,966. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $229.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.63 and its 200-day moving average is $186.65.

