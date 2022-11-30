Pax Dollar (USDP) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.13 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $948.56 million and $3.13 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001266 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000663 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001993 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00013087 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000145 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
