Patterson Companies (PDCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. Patterson Companies has set its FY23 guidance at $2.25-2.35 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.25-$2.35 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Patterson Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Patterson Companies Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57.
Patterson Companies Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 149.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,295,000 after acquiring an additional 375,904 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 106.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 418,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 215,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,099,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,558,000 after acquiring an additional 147,277 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,294.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 140,292 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,830,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,608,000 after purchasing an additional 100,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.
About Patterson Companies
Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.
Featured Stories
