Patterson Companies (PDCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. Patterson Companies has set its FY23 guidance at $2.25-2.35 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.25-$2.35 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Patterson Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 149.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,295,000 after acquiring an additional 375,904 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 106.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 418,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 215,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,099,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,558,000 after acquiring an additional 147,277 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,294.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 140,292 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,830,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,608,000 after purchasing an additional 100,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.