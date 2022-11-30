Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

Several analysts recently commented on PATK shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Patrick Industries from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 54.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 68,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 78,014 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

PATK stock opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $86.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.52%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

