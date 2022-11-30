Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX) Short Interest Update

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the October 31st total of 8,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Parsec Capital Acquisitions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions by 61.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCX remained flat at $10.16 during trading on Tuesday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,188. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. Parsec Capital Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $10.52.

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Company Profile

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to invest in space economy, transport, and technology industries.

