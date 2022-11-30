Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,733 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $14,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 580.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,561 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $170.51 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.62, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.16.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,111,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,977 shares of company stock valued at $30,577,026. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $213.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

