Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,400 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the October 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OYST shares. Lifesci Capital restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Oyster Point Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded Oyster Point Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oyster Point Pharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OYST. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oyster Point Pharma Stock Up 0.1 %

About Oyster Point Pharma

Shares of NASDAQ:OYST traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $11.20. 64,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,923. Oyster Point Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $300.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

