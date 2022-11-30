Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Short Interest Down 25.8% in November

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,900 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the October 31st total of 353,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Orica Price Performance

Shares of OCLDF stock remained flat at $8.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. Orica has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

