Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the October 31st total of 193,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orgenesis

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orgenesis stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Orgenesis worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orgenesis alerts:

Orgenesis Price Performance

Shares of Orgenesis stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $51.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. Orgenesis has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.