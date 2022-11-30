O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 0.9% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $6.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $856.17. 4,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,257. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $775.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $705.80. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $861.50. The company has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $819.33.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total value of $2,126,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 602 shares in the company, valued at $511,994.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total transaction of $2,126,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 602 shares in the company, valued at $511,994.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,327 shares of company stock worth $20,161,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

