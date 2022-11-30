Orchid Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.98 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0816 or 0.00000484 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $56.35 million and $1.98 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,861.07 or 0.99997080 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010255 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036518 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00040578 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005905 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021535 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00245835 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08073336 USD and is up 3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $1,668,710.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.