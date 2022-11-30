Orbler (ORBR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.02 Billion

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Orbler token can now be bought for approximately $14.85 or 0.00090083 BTC on major exchanges. Orbler has a market cap of $3.02 billion and $2.17 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orbler has traded up 41.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

