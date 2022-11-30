ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) is Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for 3.4% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. South Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 129,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 5,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKE. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

OKE stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.32. 38,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,775. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average is $60.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

