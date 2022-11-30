Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Cut to Neutral at Chardan Capital

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oncorus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ONCR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.47. 446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,452. Oncorus has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCR. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Oncorus by 22.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 77,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Oncorus by 28.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Oncorus in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Oncorus by 35.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in Oncorus by 139.0% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

