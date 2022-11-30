Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Cut to Neutral at Chardan Capital

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oncorus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Oncorus Stock Performance
Shares of ONCR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.47. 446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,452. Oncorus has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncorus
Oncorus Company Profile
Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oncorus (ONCR)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.