OMG Network Price Reaches $1.21 (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00007148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $169.32 million and $27.70 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00075689 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00061716 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000382 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00023930 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000283 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.