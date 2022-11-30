Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Short Interest Update

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 220.3% from the October 31st total of 352,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Ocuphire Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 1,200.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Ocuphire Pharma Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:OCUP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,299. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.

