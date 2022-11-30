Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.25 Million

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $87.90 million and $7.25 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol’s genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract.Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

