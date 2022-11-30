Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Purchased by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,076 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2,313.6% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,977,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,930,000 after buying an additional 18,190,979 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,562 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,868,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after buying an additional 1,261,296 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at about $4,567,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 847.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 618,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Hovde Group set a $7.50 target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Down 0.1 %

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.09. 2,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,302. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $7.81.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous None dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 425.00%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading

