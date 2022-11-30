Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Short Interest Down 32.0% in November

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nyxoah from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Nyxoah Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYXH traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.74. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $23.05.

Institutional Trading of Nyxoah

Nyxoah Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYXH. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Nyxoah by 150.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nyxoah in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Nyxoah by 7.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.