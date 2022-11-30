Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the October 31st total of 3,070,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUTX. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nutex Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Nutex Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NUTX traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,469,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,003. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. Nutex Health has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $52.80.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.