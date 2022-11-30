NTB Financial Corp Sells 5,000 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

NTB Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 252.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the first quarter valued at $77,000. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Ring Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 46,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,042. The stock has a market cap of $458.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.64 and a beta of 2.13. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:REI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.27 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Equities analysts predict that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.