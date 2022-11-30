NTB Financial Corp Sells 16,005 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

NTB Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,005 shares during the quarter. NTB Financial Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:HWM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,331. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.83. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on HWM shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Vertical Research decreased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
Howmet Aerospace Company Profile
Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Howmet Aerospace (HWM)
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.