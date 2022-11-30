NTB Financial Corp Sells 122 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

NTB Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CW. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 26.4% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 9.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.5 %

Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.63. 1,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.28. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $123.84 and a 52-week high of $180.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.69.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.