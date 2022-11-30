NTB Financial Corp Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

NTB Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of NTB Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. NTB Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $76.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,459. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average of $73.38.

