NTB Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

NTB Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of NTB Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. NTB Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,335,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,484 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,427.5% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,036,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,180,000 after buying an additional 1,903,260 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,876,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,482,000 after buying an additional 801,560 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,060,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 472.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,496,000 after buying an additional 779,979 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $48.23. 31,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,510. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $51.08.

