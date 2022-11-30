Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $717.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 24,109 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,882,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 191,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 78,095 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVO opened at $121.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.84 and a 200 day moving average of $108.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $122.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

