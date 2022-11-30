Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.86

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.86 and last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 29930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Novavax to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.25.

Novavax Stock Down 3.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($4.36). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 71.59%. The company had revenue of $734.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 310.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 65.8% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

