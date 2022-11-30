Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.86

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.86 and last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 29930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Novavax to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.25.
Novavax Stock Down 3.7 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 65.8% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novavax (NVAX)
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.