Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Novartis by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,865,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,219,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 3.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,976,000 after acquiring an additional 258,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Novartis by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after acquiring an additional 487,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

Novartis stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.07. 68,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,719. The company has a market cap of $194.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average of $83.14.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

