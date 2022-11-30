Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,902 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nova were worth $90,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Nova by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,251,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,766,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in Nova by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,217,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,803,000 after buying an additional 193,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nova by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,439,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Nova by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 696,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,098,000 after buying an additional 19,155 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nova by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,797,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nova in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nova to $123.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Nova from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nova from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $82.35 on Wednesday. Nova Ltd. has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $149.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.12.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

