Northern Trust Corp Sells 367,535 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,867,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 367,535 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $317,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,884,000 after purchasing an additional 612,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,514,000 after acquiring an additional 388,156 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,324,000 after acquiring an additional 381,282 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,086,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,077,000 after acquiring an additional 352,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 508.0% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,156,000 after acquiring an additional 321,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXR. Citigroup boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.56.

EXR opened at $153.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.78 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.73 and its 200-day moving average is $177.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

