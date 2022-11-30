Northern Trust Corp Sells 31,779 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,037,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,779 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.10% of Global Payments worth $336,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11,555.1% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,560 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,190,000 after buying an additional 700,783 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $94,865,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 666.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 751,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,876,000 after purchasing an additional 653,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,566,000 after purchasing an additional 634,733 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.63.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.99 and a twelve month high of $153.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.69 and a 200-day moving average of $117.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

