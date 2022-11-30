Northern Trust Corp Sells 23,708 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,267,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,708 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.39% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $328,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,010,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,118 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,459,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,206,000 after buying an additional 1,008,054 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after buying an additional 876,725 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $152.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.25 and a 200 day moving average of $149.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.74 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.67.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").



