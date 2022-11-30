Northern Trust Corp Sells 195,346 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,859,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,346 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of Northern Trust Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,010,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,366,753.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,646 shares of company stock valued at $36,791,022. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $176.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $460.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.29.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.33.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.