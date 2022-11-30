Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,126,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,131 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.24% of Fastenal worth $355,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after buying an additional 1,622,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,661 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after purchasing an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 13.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,359,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,130,000 after acquiring an additional 894,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,568,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,919,000 after buying an additional 107,418 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ FAST opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

