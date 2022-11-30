Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,763,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,599 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.39% of Corning worth $370,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Corning by 20,111.2% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 234,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 233,692 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,997,293,000 after buying an additional 384,619 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.36. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

