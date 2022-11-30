Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
NBN stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,820. The company has a market capitalization of $356.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.26. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $45.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.32.
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.
Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.
