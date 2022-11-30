Northcape Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,346.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.1 %

BDX traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.29. The company had a trading volume of 30,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,141. The stock has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.80. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

